Mike Tomlin on ESPN's Handling of Myles Garrett Interview: 'I Don't Think It Was Fair to Mason Rudolph'

Mike Tomlin is not pleased that Browns defensive lineman Myles Garrett again asserted that Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used racial slurs during a confrontation last season.

Garrett alleged in November that Rudolph used a racial slur during a brawl that saw the Pro Bowl defensive end attack the quarterback with a helmet. He reiterated his claim to Outside the Lines' Mina Kimes last week.

"He called me the N-word," Garrett told Kimes. "He called me a 'stupid N-word.'"

But Tomlin said on Monday that he was more angry about ESPN's coverage of the allegation than he was with Garrett.

"We were hacked off with what we saw this weekend, not specifically from Myles Garrett," Tomlin said. "He's been in the lane that he's in. But what was displayed by ESPN and their panel.

"The way that the situation was presented, I don't think it was fair to Mason Rudolph," Tomlin continued.

Tomlin was miffed by an Outside the Lines panel that he thought presented the allegation as a "he-said, he-said" situation, when the NFL's investigation had already found no evidence to support Garrett's claim.

"It was a thorough investigation done by us and the National Football League," Tomlin said. "I don't think that that was accurately represented in that [Outside the Lines] piece. These accusations are serious, not only in terms of Mason Rudolph's character, but in terms of his professional pursuits. Nobody on that field as a member of the Cleveland Browns or Pittsburgh Steelers corroborated what was said by Myles Garrett."

Garrett was suspended indefinitely for his role in the incident. He was reinstated last Wednesday.

Rudolph denied the allegations shortly after a clip of the OTL interview was published on social media. The QB called the allegations a "bold-faced lie" and a "reckless attempt to assassinate my character."

Rudolph's attorney even threatened Garrett, saying that the defensive end was "exposed to legal liability."

Rudolph started eight games for the Steelers last season after an injury sidelined regular starter Ben Roethlisberger.