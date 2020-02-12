Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL. The move is effective immediately and he will be able to join the team and participate in offseason workouts when they begin in April.

Garrett was suspended indefinitely by the NFL for his role in a brawl that broke out at the end of a November game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Browns. Garrett took Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet off and swung it at his head in the closing seconds of the game.

Garrett issued a statement where he admitted to making a terrible mistake and apologized to Rudolph. On Nov. 21, the NFL upheld his indefinite suspension and he was fined $45,623. He missed the final six games of the season.

Garrett met with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday in New York before the league's announcement.

"We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms," Browns general manager Andrew Berry. "We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community."

Garrett finished last season with 10 sacks and two forced fumbles.