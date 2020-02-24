Joe Burrow Jokes About Retiring After Report on Hand Size Measurement

Joe Burrow is taking matters into his own hands.

After ESPN reported that his hand size was measured at 9 inches at the NFL combine, Burrow joked about the news on Twitter.

"Considering retirement after I was informed the football will be slipping out of my tiny hands. Please keep me in your thoughts," Burrow said.

After Burrow fired off his tweet, Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, who also played at LSU, and Chiefs quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes shared some jokes.

Burrow certainly didn't have a hard time holding onto the football last season when he led LSU to a national championship. He finished the season throwing for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns, broke multiple SEC passing records and won the Heisman Trophy.

Burrow, an Ohio native, is expected to be selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft by the Bengals.

It looks like he's going to be just fine.