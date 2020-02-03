Patrick Mahomes has been named Super Bowl LIV MVP after leading the Kansas City Chiefs in a thrilling comeback victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

In a game largely led by the 49ers, Mahomes fueled a 10-point comeback in the final six minutes as the Chiefs secured their second championship in franchise history. Mahomes threw two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter, and Damien Williams' rushing touchdown sealed the victory.

"We have heart," Mahomes said after the game. "I think those guys around this — the leaders we have on this team — they have that mindset that we never give up and we're going to fight to the end. Thank you, Kansas City, we did it."

After throwing two interceptions, Mahomes finished the game 26-of-42 for 286 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. He also started the scoring for the Chiefs with a rushing touchdown at the end of the first quarter, finishing with 29 yards on the ground.

The Chiefs are just the third team in NFL history to win a Super Bowl after trailing by at least 10 points in the fourth quarter.

Mahomes, 24, is the youngest player in NFL history to have an MVP award (2018), Super Bowl MVP award and Super Bowl trophy on his résumé. Emmitt Smith, who previously held the record, was 122 days older than Mahomes when he won MVP and Super Bowl MVP.

More From SI.com Team Sites:

Chiefs: 49ers Chiefs Key Matchups

49ers: 49ers- Chiefs Live Updates