Ohio State's Chase Young hopes to follow in the foot steps of former Buckeye edge rushers Nick and Joey Bosa and dominate in the NFL.

Chase Young is expected to be the next great edge rusher set to wreak havoc on opposing NFL quarterbacks, just as his Ohio State predecessors, Nick and Joey Bosa, currently do in the league.

In his phenomenal junior season, Young finished with 16.5 sacks, 21 tackles for loss and 46 total tackles. Nick Bosa’s best statistical season came during his sophomore year in 2017, when he totaled 8.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss and 34 total tackles. The 49ers selected him with the second overall pick in the 2019 draft.

Nick’s older brother Joey’s best year also came during his sophomore campaign, when he registered 13.5 sacks, 21.5 tackles for loss and 55 total tackles. Joey Bosa was the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. Both Bosa brothers won the Defensive Rookie of Year award upon entering the league.

Young glowed when talking about watching his former teammate Nick, said he was proud of what the 49ers rookie was able to accomplish in 2019 and looks forward to continuing that dominant legacy of Buckeye edge rushers. The unanimous All-American added he’s ready for his opportunity to play with the “big dogs” in the NFL.

Young’s productivity in college, along with his size, speed, athleticism and power is why many scouts list him as a generational talent. Yet he’s not expected to get drafted by the Bengals with the first overall selection and Young is not shy about proclaiming that he is the best player in this year’s draft.

He is expected to get drafted by the Redskins with the No. 2 pick. If Washington does call Young’s name, he’ll join his high school friend and former Buckeye quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who the Redskins selected in last year’s draft. Young says Haskins told him what it’s like to play for the Redskins and also admitted he really wants to see Washington draft the explosive edge rusher. As for Young’s thought’s about getting picked by the NFC East squad, he simply said, “We’ll see how this whole thing turns out.”