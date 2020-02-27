NFL free agency kicks off in less than a month, and the quarterback carousel is expected to be in full swing once the tampering period begins on March 16. Tom Brady is unlikely to return to the Patriots in 2020, fueling what could be one of the more explosive bidding wars in recent memory. The Raiders and Chargers are among the potential suitors for Brady, and a mystery team could certainly emerge over the next month.

But the Brady saga is far from the only storyline surrounding free agency. With less than a month before free agency, catch up on more NFL rumors below:

• The Colts "appear to make the most sense," as a landing spot for former Chargers QB Philip Rivers. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)



• Dallas is expected to bring back LB Sean Lee in 2020. (Calvin Watkins, Dallas Morning News)

• New England will look to bring back veteran safety Devin McCourty. (Karen Guregian, Boston Herald)

• There is "no timeline" on a potential extension for Rams CB Jalen Ramsey. (Gary Klein, Los Angeles Times)

• Florida WR Van Jefferson has fractured his right foot and will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)