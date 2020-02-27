NFL Rumors: Tom Brady Unlikely to Return to Patriots in 2020

Is the Tom Brady era in New England finally coming to a close?

The 42-year-old quarterback looks increasingly likely to test the free agency waters in March, potentially setting off one of the more exciting quarterback carousels in recent memory. Would the Bears or Raiders punt on their current QB for Brady? Will Brady dampen the potential market for Cam Newton or Teddy Bridgewater? Brady's possible departure from the Patriots would have no shortage of ripple effects throughout the league.

With less than a month before free agency, here is the latest crop of NFL rumors.

• There is "strong buzz," that Brady won't return to the Patriots in 2020. (Vic Tafur, The Athletic)

• Brady is "looking forward to free agency." (Jeff Darlington, ESPN)

• The Patriots "have not reached out," to Brady regarding a potential return to New England. (Karen Guregian, Boston Herald)

• Bill Belichick "doesn't see much sense," in discussing a contract with Brady until the new CBA is finalized. (Ben Volin, Boston Globe)

• The Buccaneers are likely to contact Tom Brady if he is a free agent on March 16. (Rick Stroud, Tampa Bay Times)

• The Colts "appear to make the most sense," as a landing spot for former Chargers QB Philip Rivers. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Dallas is expected to bring back LB Sean Lee in 2020. (Calvin Watkins, Dallas Morning News)

• New England will look to bring back veteran safety Devin McCourty. (Karen Guregian, Boston Herald)

• There is "no timeline" on a potential extension for Rams CB Jalen Ramsey. (Gary Klein, Los Angeles Times)