After 11 seasons in the NFL, Michael Bennett is starting to think about the end of his career.

The free agent and his wife Pele recently appeared on NBC Sports Northwest's Talkin' Seahawks Podcast, where he shared that he'd be open to a Seahawks reunion.

"I would love to end my career in Seattle," Bennett said. "It's not up to you, though. It's up to the team."

Bennett played for Seattle from 2013-17 and helped lead the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2013. He racked up 195 tackles, 39 sacks and seven forced fumbles during his Seahawks tenure.

In 2018, the Seahawks traded Bennett to the Eagles, and he put up another big campaign with 34 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He opened last season with a six-game stint with the Patriots before being traded to the Cowboys.

Dallas could choose to re-sign Bennett, but rumors over his possible return to Seattle have circulated this offseason. In December, the Seahawks reunited with another former player by bringing back running back Marshawn Lynch after the team lost Chris Carson and C.J. Prosise to season-ending injuries.

Whether Bennett returns to Seattle or joins a new team in 2020, he believes he could still contribute as a veteran in the league.

"It's always good to have a good veteran defender that can help young guys. A lot of guys have skill in the NFL, but a lot of them don't know how to study tape," he told the Talkin' Seahawks Podcast. "Having a guy who knows how to study and could bring in some veteran leadership to go along with some great young talent, I would always think that's a good idea."