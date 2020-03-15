NFL players voted to approve the new proposed collective bargaining agreement, which signals 10 years of labor peace, increased revenue share for players, added benefits for former players, an expansion to a 17-game NFL regular season and more playoff teams.

In the lead-up to the vote, several high-profile players were in opposition of the proposed CBA including JJ Watt, Aaron Rodgers and Richard Sherman. The new CBA passed with a 1,019 to 959 majority vote. The new deal will begin with the upcoming 2020 season and run through the 2030 season.

The vote was not public.

Here is a roundup of several reactions by players on social media:

Browns center JC Tretters was elected as the new NFLPA president over Michael Thomas (who opposed the new CBA) and Russell Okung (who filed a complaint to the National Labor Relations Board.)