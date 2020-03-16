NFL Rumors: Chargers, Buccaneers to Inquire About Tom Brady
The NFL rumor mill is abuzz with the start of free agency only two days away.
The week got off to a busy start with Monday afternoon's franchise tag deadline, which saw stars like Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones get tagged. With the deadline passed, the league's legal tampering period is now open for teams to begin communicating and negotiating with free-agent players' representation.
All eyes are on Tom Brady's decision and whether he'll return to the Patriots or pick a new team. The potential landing spots for other free-agent quarterbacks like Philip Rivers and Teddy Bridgewater have also received heavy attention leading up to Wednesday.
Keep up with the latest news and rumors around the NFL:
- The Chargers and Buccaneers will inquire about a possible deal to sign Tom Brady. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- The 49ers will trade DL DeForest Buckner to the Colts in exchange for a first-round pick. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- DE Jason Pierre-Paul will return to the Buccaneers on a two-year, $27 million deal. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- The Bears "are focused" on acquiring QBs Andy Dalton or Nick Foles, and some people within the organization think Mitchell Trubisky should have to compete for the starting job. (Ed Werder, ESPN)
- Teams have approached the Jaguars for weeks about acquiring Foles, who the club still seems unwilling to trade. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- The Colts have talked with Philip Rivers. No deal has been reached, but the free-agent QB is "a clear target" for the team. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- The Bears have talked with Teddy Bridgewater about a possible deal. If he signs with Chicago, Bridgewater would likely become the starter over Trubisky. (Mike Florio, Pro Football Talk)
- Bridgewater and the Saints remain in talks about his return to New Orleans. Bridgewater is keeping his options open between testing the free-agent market and considering staying with the Saints. (Jeremy Fowler, ESPN)
- The Texans will trade DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round draft pick to the Cardinals for David Johnson and a 2020 second-round draft pick as well as a 2021 fourth-round draft pick. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- The Browns agreed to terms with Austin Hooper on a deal that will make him the highest-paid TE in the NFL. (NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Ian Rapoport and Michael Silver)
- QB Kirk Cousins and the Vikings agreed to a two-year extension, his agent Mike McCartney announced. The extension is worth $66 million. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- The Falcons plan to release RB Devonta Freeman, which would save the team more than $3 million against the salary cap. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)