The Cowboys have placed the exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, the team announced. The tag costs the team $33 million and prevents other teams from signing him.

The team and Prescott have been working on a long-term deal but have yet to reach an agreement. The Cowboys now have until July 15 to reach an agreement.

Throughout the recent negotiating process, there were multiple reports saying that the Cowboys were determined not to lose Prescott and even public comments from the two-time Pro Bowler saying that he had "confidence in the Cowboys. Something will get done."

New head coach Mike McCarthy didn't hesitate when asked in February if Prescott was the team's franchise quarterback.

"Definitely,'' McCarthy said. "It's exactly where we want to be with Dak. I think what he's done to this point speaks for itself. Dak is in a business situation right now. I've gone through this as a head coach with a number of my players in the past and, like anything, I think it's just time to be patient and let the business people work out the business matter."

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones echoed a similar sentiment.

“We want to get this done,” Jones told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Things are fixing to heat up. We want to put every foot forward and try to grind this out and get a deal done.”

The Cowboys are reportedly also working on a long-term deal with wide receiver Amari Cooper because he can now test the free agent market.

The Cowboys finished 8–8 last season and missed the playoffs. Prescott passed for 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns, both career highs, with 11 interceptions.

Over four years as a starter, Prescott is 40–24. The Cowboys have made the playoffs twice in that time, losing in the divisional round in both 2016 and 2018.

