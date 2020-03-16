The Colts could pursue former Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers as the NFL's legal tampering period began at noon on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Last month, the Chargers and Rivers jointly announced that the quarterback would enter free agency after 16 years with the Chargers. Last season, he threw for 4,615 yards and 23 touchdowns with 20 interceptions. The Chargers finished last in the AFC West with a 5–11 record.

Schefter reports the Colts will also likely explore other options at quarterback.

Rivers has spent his 16-year career with the Chargers and ranks sixth in NFL history in passing yards (59,271) and touchdowns (397). He has started 224 consecutive games.

Rivers was drafted fourth overall by the Giants in the 2004 draft but was traded on the same day in a deal that included Eli Manning.

Jacoby Brissett assumed starting quarterback duties for the Colts after the sudden retirement of Andrew Luck last preseason.

The Athletic's Stephen Holder previously reported the Colts had been vetting and evaluating quarterbacks, including Rivers.