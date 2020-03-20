Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is feeling dramatically different after undergoing elbow surgery last fall.

In an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Roethlisberger said he's ready to play at full speed next season thanks to the disappearance of pain in his elbow.

"I have no doubts I'm going to be able to come back and play well—none," Roethlisberger said. "I'm throwing without pain for the first time in years. Some games, I would have a little pain. Some games, I would have a lot of pain.

"To be able to throw without pain now? That feels nice. ... I know I'm not getting any younger, but I feel younger because I don’t have any pain."

Last September, Roethlisberger underwent surgery on his right elbow in Los Angeles. The 38-year-old QB said he started tossing a Nerf football to his children in their living room shortly before his surgeon gave him the green light to throw last month.

Next week, Roethlisberger plans to increase from throwing twice a week to three times. He's currently throwing the ball 40 times per day for 20 yards either on his knees or flat-footed to focus on getting his spin back.

"I'll gradually ramp up the number of days and the throws and the distance and the velocity. I really feel like I could let it rip right now if I had to, but what's the point? There's no need for me to rush it," he said. "Our goal was for me to be 80, 90, 100% by OTAs and minicamp. Now that it looks like those things are going to be canceled [because of the COVID-19 pandemic], I can take my time a little more."

