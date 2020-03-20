NFL Rumors: Patriots 'Unlikely' to Pursue QB Jameis Winston
NFL free agency has only been open for three days, and Tom Brady has already shocked the the sports world by signing with the Buccaneers.
Former Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston is also a free agent, but the interest level in the Florida State product doesn't seem to be too high. According to the NFL Network's Michael Giardi, the Patriots are "unlikely" to pursue Winston to replace Brady.
With the biggest free agent off the market, there's still plenty of moves to be made this offseason.
Check out the latest news and rumors around the NFL:
- The Broncos agreed to a two-year, $16 million deal with RB Melvin Gordon. The former Charger wanted to stay in the AFC West–the same division his old team plays in. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- The Saints and OL Andrus Peat have agreed to a five-year deal. (Team announcement) The contract is worth $57.5 million. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)
- The Steelers are finalizing a deal to send a 2021 fifth-round draft pick to the Ravens in exchange for DL Chris Wormley and a 2021 seventh-round pick. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)
- TE Eric Ebron has agreed to a two-year, $12 million with the Steelers. (Adam Schefter, ESPN)
- The Falcons signed RB Todd Gurley to a one-year contract after the Rams released him on Thursday. (Team announcement)