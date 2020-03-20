Mile High Huddle
Report: Broncos Sign Two-Time Pro Bowl RB Melvin Gordon

Chad Jensen

The Denver Broncos have telegraphed their interest in adding a 'starter type' running back in free agency for weeks. With a Pro Bowl incumbent already on the roster in Phillip Lindsay (who could also use a new contract), the Broncos' interest in outside running backs has been inexplicable to many fans. 

Get ready to continue scratching your head. On Friday, WISN's Stephen Watson reported that Melvin Gordon was 'close to finalizing a deal with the Broncos' and just minutes later, Ian Rapoport confirmed the two-year deal worth $16 million. 

With an APY of $8 million, that's easily the most money GM John Elway has ever paid to a running back and speaks to his opinion of Gordon. Though, I'm not really sure what it implies about Elway's view on Lindsay. 

Gordon (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) will turn 27 in April and is entering his sixth NFL season. The former San Diego and Los Angeles Charger arrived in the league by way of the No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 draft. 

A two-time Pro Bowler, Gordon brings 4,240 career rushing yards to the table and 36 touchdowns. He's coming off a season somewhat muted by a hold-out that didn't end well for him. 

Gordon went on to appear in 12 games, rushing for 612 yards and eight touchdowns, while hauling in 42 receptions for 296 yards and another score. It's that second aspect — Gordon's receiving ability — that really intrigues the Broncos. 

In new OC Pat Shurmur's offense, the running backs are significantly more featured in the passing game. And I'm not just talking about as an outlet. No, they run routes, motion out and have a lot more on their plate as receivers than anything Lindsay and the likes of Royce Freeman have experienced. 

Elway has received plaudits for how smartly he has maneuvered in free agency thus far, but this Gordon deal is going to bring questions. Namely, how wise it is to invest big cap dollars into an outside running back's second contract, to say nothing of what this means for Lindsay. 

Mile High Huddle will be breaking down the Gordon addition in more depth later today. But for now, welcome the newest member of the Broncos to the Mile High City. 

Welp. 

Comments (9)
Dick Hanky
Dick Hanky

So, that leaves about $16 mill? I don't know the exact #? They have to pay rookies. It will be interesting to see if they sign another FA. It looks like now they have to get 2 WR's, a LT, a IDL, probably a C, another CB, a ILB/S, etc. I hope they sign Gibson, kind of a WR/RB in one, but there are plenty of holes to fill. Freeman has been underwhelming.

No. 1-6
broncofan55555
broncofan55555

To me this says that Elway is all in on the Shurmur offensive philosophy and helping his young QB reach his highest potential. I like this deal though I wish it could have been at a cheaper cost. It looks like Lindsay is not going to get a contract extension and raise until he proves that he has improved his pass catching ability out of the backfield. He promised to work on that aspect of his game this summer and if he does, I think Elway will reward him with a financial upgrade later. There is not much more room in the cap cupboard to get more FAs as Elway still has to sign his draft class and he needs a little wiggle room in case of injuries. My guess is that Elway is done signing free agents or he may yet sign really cheap third tier bargain basement type guys.

Brew77
Brew77

I don’t get this move we already had a good RB in Lindsay now this signing ends signing him to a new deal. At least it’s not a long term deal and this pretty much ends Royce Freeman as a Bronco I would expect the Broncos to try to trade him if possible. And I’m sure Gordon didn’t sign here without some kind of assurance he would be the feature back ever since I read about the Broncos interest in Gordon I’ve been skeptical. Gordon has missed parts of the last 3 seasons with one injury or another and when not on the field his production was not missed as Ekeler filled in for him and the Chargers didn’t miss Gordon at all. This move also pretty much ends the signing of Wolfe or Harris and maybe Akumara I guess the rest of the holes will be looked at going into the draft this move is nothing but a head scratcher to me.

CUBuffinTX
CUBuffinTX

Freeman isn't worth anything Brew, he is the sparest of spare parts. he will be a camp body and cut.
Dick they are not in the market for a LT, they probably draft a guy that Kollar likes or take one there own back on the cheap for the DL. The RB void has been filled they wont look RB early if at all. They could still get a vet WR on the cheap, incentive laden deal. Maybe a CB again cheap. Those will be 2 early target positions in the draft. The C could be another target, or they could wait for a vet cut and go with what they have at this point. That coverage LB / S type I have a feeling, especially with the Matt Russell tie to CU they are going to take Davion Taylor in the 3rd. Just a hunch could be dead wrong, another guy might be Jeremy Chinn

BleedOrange
BleedOrange

This is a bit of a head scratcher. It seems like more of a move a team in a "win now" scenario would make. I like Gordon and the potential he brings to the offense, but the price tag is well above that value and it hampers ability fill other BIG holes. Perhaps it hints at the confidence they have that Callahan can come back and perform at a high level at corner? Seems like Amukamara is probably out of reach. Plus, now they almost have to draft Kinlaw for the other 5-tech spot cause they won't be able to sign Wolfe or Harris with what they have left.

Letswin17
Letswin17

This stamps my opinion that I've been harping.

