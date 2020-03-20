Report: Broncos Sign Two-Time Pro Bowl RB Melvin Gordon

The Denver Broncos have telegraphed their interest in adding a 'starter type' running back in free agency for weeks. With a Pro Bowl incumbent already on the roster in Phillip Lindsay (who could also use a new contract), the Broncos' interest in outside running backs has been inexplicable to many fans.

Get ready to continue scratching your head. On Friday, WISN's Stephen Watson reported that Melvin Gordon was 'close to finalizing a deal with the Broncos' and just minutes later, Ian Rapoport confirmed the two-year deal worth $16 million.

What happens next for the Broncos in free agency and the draft? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

With an APY of $8 million, that's easily the most money GM John Elway has ever paid to a running back and speaks to his opinion of Gordon. Though, I'm not really sure what it implies about Elway's view on Lindsay.

Gordon (6-foot-1, 215 pounds) will turn 27 in April and is entering his sixth NFL season. The former San Diego and Los Angeles Charger arrived in the league by way of the No. 15 overall pick in the 2015 draft.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Gordon brings 4,240 career rushing yards to the table and 36 touchdowns. He's coming off a season somewhat muted by a hold-out that didn't end well for him.

Gordon went on to appear in 12 games, rushing for 612 yards and eight touchdowns, while hauling in 42 receptions for 296 yards and another score. It's that second aspect — Gordon's receiving ability — that really intrigues the Broncos.

In new OC Pat Shurmur's offense, the running backs are significantly more featured in the passing game. And I'm not just talking about as an outlet. No, they run routes, motion out and have a lot more on their plate as receivers than anything Lindsay and the likes of Royce Freeman have experienced.

Elway has received plaudits for how smartly he has maneuvered in free agency thus far, but this Gordon deal is going to bring questions. Namely, how wise it is to invest big cap dollars into an outside running back's second contract, to say nothing of what this means for Lindsay.

Mile High Huddle will be breaking down the Gordon addition in more depth later today. But for now, welcome the newest member of the Broncos to the Mile High City.

Welp.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen and @MileHighHuddle.