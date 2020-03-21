NFL Draft 2020: Which Player Gets Drafted 2nd Overall?

Who will be the second player selected during the 2020 NFL Draft? There are a handful of options to consider, including Ohio State's Chase Young.

Joe Burrow is a prohibitive favorite to be taken first overall when the 2020 NFL Draft begins on April 23 in Las Vegas. Things get interesting after that, though, as a few players have a solid shot at being selected second overall.

After finishing with the second-worst record in the NFL at 3-13, the Washington Redskins will be on the clock after the Cincinnati Bengals select Burrow with the first pick. Washington has plenty of needs as a rebuild continues in the District. This is a franchise moment for Washington and there are several top prospects, on offense and defense, to choose from. Odds below are courtesy of BetOnline.

Chase Young, DE Ohio State Buckeyes (-230)

A destructive force who improved each season during three years at Ohio State, defensive end Chase Young is top chalk to be selected second overall. Massive in size, and possessing an equally large mean streak, Young won the 2019 Chuck Bednarik Award as the top defensive player in college football. He was also the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Despite missing two games due a NCAA rules violation suspension, Young led the NCAA with 16.5 sacks and seven forced fumbles last season. After racking up 98 total tackles over three seasons (68 solo), Young is also an asset as a run-stopper. The last time Washington had the second overall pick, during the 2012 NFL draft, they selected quarterback Robert Griffin III.

Tua Tagovailoa, QB Alabama Crimson Tide (+180)

Alabama star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the second favorite to be selected second overall. Prior to having his 2019 season cut short at nine games due to a brutal hip injury, Tagovailoa was brilliant as the Crimson Tide starter. Playing in Nick Saban’s pro-style offense, Tagovailoa recorded 6,806 passing yards with 76 touchdowns and just 9 interceptions over his final two seasons in Alabama.

Washington selected Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins with the 15th pick in the first round last year, so it’s unlikely they will take Tagovailoa. Miami was working on setting up a second interview with Tagovailoa, but that was cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. A possible path to Tagovailoa being selected second is the Dolphins trading their fifth overall pick to Washington.

Jeffrey Okudah, CB Ohio State Buckeyes (+1700)

Another Ohio State star, cornerback Jeffery Okudah, is a distant third favorite to be taken second overall. A three-year starter for the Buckeyes, Okudah doesn’t have eye-popping stats but that is primarily due to opposing quarterbacks not testing his side of the field much. Okudah was a finalist for the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award, which recognizes the top defensive back in the NCAA.

As his longshot odds indicate, Okudah doesn’t appear to be a top-two selection and there aren’t many scenarios where it could happen. The most likely scenario would be Detroit trading up from the No. 3 pick, as the Lions had the worst pass defense in the NFL last season. However, if they do trade up, Detroit would most likely take Young. Don’t waste any money on Okudah.

Jedrick Wills, OT Alabama Crimson Tide: (+2000)

Closing out an eclectic top four, Crimson Tide offensive tackle Jedrick Wills is a longshot to be selected second overall. Wills made 29 starts at right tackle over three years in Alabama. Equally strong at run blocking and in pass protection, Wills allowed just one sack and 3.5 quarterback hurries during his final season. Wills is an NFL-ready prospect with a long career ahead.

He does, however, have company in a very talented O-line draft class. Elite prospects like Tristan Wirfs from Iowa, Andrew Thomas from Georgia and Mekhi Becton from Louisville all have a shot at being the first tackle selected. That alone should keep bettors away from laying hard-earned cash on Wills. Teams covet O-linemen, but it’s unlikely one of them is taken second overall.

Bottom Line

BetOnline bookmakers appear to have this prop betting option properly priced. Young is a generational player and he would be the top favorite to be selected first overall if not for Burrow. Bettors need to wager $230 to earn a $100 profit, but that is a reasonable ROI to back a top favorite.

