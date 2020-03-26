Bill Belichick has won six Super Bowls as the head coach of the Patriots and two more Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator, but Thursday afternoon, he added a new note to his resume: an Emmy nomination.

Arguably the greatest coach of all time, Belichick was nominated for a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Sports Personality - Studio Analyst, after appearing on NFL Network's NFL 100 All-Time Team.

Belichick's analysis illustrated his extensive knowledge and passion for the sport and featured countless rich stories.

The Patriots coach is in good company with his nomination. Charles Barkley, Jay Bilas, Al Leiter, Kenny Smith and Michael Strahan were also nominated in the same category.

Nominees will be honored during a ceremony that is currently being rescheduled for an undetermined date.