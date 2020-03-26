One of the most captivating pieces of video football fans got to appreciate last season was the NFL 100 show, which broke down the 100 greatest players and coaches to ever be a part of the NFL. While some of the greats we've seen over the years on the field and television did partake in the series, there was one coach that we all got to see a different, more open side of. That coach is Bill Belichick.

He was fantastic on the show. He talked about some of the older players like Otto Graham, Sammy Baugh, and Don Hutson, while also going in depth on safety Ed Reed and his former player, Tom Brady. Belichick showed personality and shared some behind-the-scenes stories. It was must-watch TV for fans of his.

Well, apparently Belichick was so brilliant on the NFL 100 show that he got nominated for a Sports Emmy in the category of "Outstanding Sports Personality-Studio Analyst", according to ESPN insider Adam Schefter. Other nominees include Charles Barkley, Jay Bilas, Al Leiter, Michael Strahan and Kenny Smith.

Here are some of Belichick's moments on the NFL 100 show to jog your memory: