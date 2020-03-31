2020 NFL Draft Prop Bet: When Will CeeDee Lamb Be Selected?

Where in the first round will CeeDee Lamb be selected during the 2020 NFL Draft? Let's explore the possibilities and break down the over/under.

With the sports betting world turned upside down, we have to look for new ways to get some action. The 2020 NFL Draft is less than a month away and many sportsbooks have draft props to occupy our betting needs. Sure, we'd all love to be betting on the NBA, NHL or Major League Baseball right now, but we have to take what we can get until the nation recovers.

Today, along with the help of some of my Sports Illustrated colleagues, we will break down potential landing spots for Oklahoma stud wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

William Hill sportsbook has a prop bet on where Lamb will be drafted, with the number is set at 12.5. Let's break it down so we can make the correct play.

First, let's just talk about Lamb. Most people have him rated as the second-best wide receiver in this draft behind Alabama standout Jerry Jeudy.

Lamb was the man at Oklahoma. In three seasons he caught 32 touchdown passes and in 2018 and 2019 he went over 1100 and 1300 receiving yards, respectively. In most draft classes Lamb would be the first wide receiver off the board, Lamb being second speaks to the depth at the position.

Whatever team ends up with Lamb will love his run after the catch ability. He has a real nose for the end zone. Lamb is not a burner, but he has great hands and is very physical when going for the ball. He is true No. 1 NFL wide receiver.

Likely Landing Spots:

New York Jets (Pick 11)

The Jets are a team that needs help for Sam Darnold on offense. Wide receiver, in particular, is a big need, but they also need offensive line help in a major way. Which way will they go? In both of the mock drafts that I have written, I have the Jets using the 11th pick of the draft to select Jeudy. In Andy Benoit's team needs piece, he writes that he thinks the Jets could grab Lamb at 11. Benoit even says that Lamb "fits the bill as a potential No. 1 receiver." I agree, but I wouldn't take him if Jeudy is still on the board.

Las Vegas Raiders (Pick 12)

This is where things get interesting. In my latest mock I have the Raiders picking Lamb here, which means I'm on the under for this bet. The Raiders tried to bring in a true No.1 receiver last season when they made the move for Antonio Brown. Let's just say that move didn't quite work out. This season, I definitely think they will use their first-round pick to grab a receiver. Where the dilemma comes in, is what happens if the Jets take an offensive lineman with their first pick? Jeudy will then be available for the Raiders. In Kevin Hanson's three-round mock draft from March 20th, he has that exact scenario playing out. Hanson thinks New York could go with Georgia Tackle Andrew Thomas, saying "the Jets could use help at both tackle spots even though they agreed to a three-year deal with free-agent George Fant."

San Francisco 49ers (Pick 13)

The San Francisco 49ers definitely need help at the wide receiver position and could use Lamb to replace Emmanuel Sanders, who left during free agency. I personally think the Niners will address their defense with the pick. However, Lamb paired with Deebo Samuel will give the Niners a formidable duo for years to come. 49ers reporter Jose Luis Sanchez III agrees:

"Considering the polished talent that should be available with the 13th overall pick, the 49ers would be nuts not to snag a Jerry Jeudy or CeeDee Lamb if they're there."

Denver Broncos (Pick 15)

If Lamb makes it all the way tp pick 15 he will not get past the Denver Broncos. Quarterback Drew Lock showed flashes last season of being a dependable pro quarterback, but for him to reach his potential he will need a weapon on the other side of Courtland Sutton.

The Play: Under 12.5

What the Jets do at pick No. 11 will truly tell the tale of how draft night will play out for Lamb. If the Jets take Jeudy, I feel pretty good that the Raiders will select Lamb at 12.

