With the first wave of NFL free agency having finished up more than two weeks ago, three former No. 1 picks from various NFL drafts remain unsigned. One of them, former Texans and Seahawks DE Jadeveon Clowney, is altering his asking price, according to ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Per ESPN, Clowney's camp has moved its asking price off of a $20-plus million number to one in the $17-18 million range per season, in hopes of sparking more interest. According to Russini, the Titans and Seahawks are both "interested" in the three-time Pro Bowler.

On a conference call Wednesday, Titans GM Jon Robinson told reporters that he's had discussions with Clowney, but “nothing is imminent.”

"There's nothing more important than the health of a player. Definitely an important part of the decision," Robinson reportedly said.

The 2019 AFC runner-ups have also been in contact with the agent for free agent CB Logan Ryan, but no deal is imminent on that from either, according to the team's GM.

