2020 NFL Draft: How Many OL Get Drafted in Round 1?

Sixty offensive linemen have been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft over the last 10 years. How many are taken this year?

Highly coveted by every NFL team, offensive linemen will continue the tradition of being called early and often during the 2020 NFL Draft. Over the last 10 drafts, 60 offensive linemen have been selected in the first round. Tackles (40) guards (12) and centers (8) are in that mix, as this prop bet includes all O-line positions.

William Hill currently has “Total Players Drafted” props posted on seven positions. The over/under on O-linemen is set at 6.5 and that is the highest total of any position. Under (-150) is the favorite while over (+120) is the underdog. The number is sharp as six or more offensive linemen have been first-round selections in seven of the last 10 drafts.

Who Are The First-Round Prospects?

Six offensive linemen were selected during the first round of the 2018 and 2019 drafts. Expect a similar number this year, as the 2020 talent pool is loaded with several top prospects. Offensive tackles led the way as four players are projected as top 15 picks. That’s a good start for anyone considering an over bet on this prop. Here are the top prospects.

Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa has a long history of producing quality offensive linemen. The list includes former first-round picks Bryan Bulaga, Riley Reiff and Brandon Scherff. Following in their footsteps, Wirfs projects as a top-10 pick. Wirfs was a true freshman starter for the Hawkeyes and played both tackle positions during a stellar three-year career in Iowa. After being named the 2019 Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year, Wirfs followed up with a fantastic showing during the NFL combine. With ideal size, at 6-foot-5 and 322 pounds, Wirfs is NFL-ready.

Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville Cardinals

Teams looking for a bulldozing run blocker, who is equally solid as a pass protector, will have Becton ranked high on their list. Becton played three seasons at Louisville and helped protect quarterback Lamar Jackson during 11 starts as a freshman. Jackson racked up 1,601 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns with Becton as one of his lead blockers in 2017. Standing 6-foot-7 and tipping the scale at 364-pounds, Becton is a rare combination of size and speed. That was on display when he clocked a 5.10 time in the 40-yard dash during the combine in February.

Jedrick Wills, OT, Alabama Crimson Tide

Wills was a two-year starter at Alabama and played a big role on the offensive line. As the starting right tackle, Wills was the blind side protector for southpaw-quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. A durable player, Wills started 29 games for the Crimson Tide, including 28 straight to close out his career. Another big man, standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 312 pounds, Wills displays a solid skill set as a run blocker and as a pass protector. Well schooled by head coach Nick Saban, Wills is projected to step in as a full-time starter during his rookie season.

Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia Bulldogs

Thomas rounds out the big four offensive line prospects. Battled tested during 41 games against top talent in the SEC, Thomas was a three-year starter in Georgia. Thomas helped Nick Chubb and Sony Michel pile up 2,572 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns as a true freshman in 2017. During his final two years, Thomas was a lead blocker for D’Andre Swift, who posted 2,267 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns over 28 games. Thomas has big-game experience, as he played in the SEC Championship, the Rose Bowl CFP Semifinal and the National Championship game in 2017.

Bottom Line

Three more prospects still need to be taken in the first round to for over tickets to cash on this prop. Austin Jackson (USC), Ezra Cleveland (Boise State) and Josh Jones (Houston) are projected as late-first round or early-second round picks.

The true guards and centers will be selected in the second round or later, so that’s a plus for under bettors. Also, the draft is stacked at several positions, so that will limit the number of landing spots for the second tier O-line prospects.

Play: Under 6.5 (-150)

