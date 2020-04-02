The Dallas Cowboys have signed former All-Pro outside linebacker Aldon Smith to a one-year agreement, according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer. The deal would mark Smith's return to the league after a four-year absence.

Smith's contract is pending his eventual reinstatement to the league, which the Cowboys are confident will happen, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal is reportedly worth $4 million.

Glazer reports that Smith is now clean and sober following several run-ins with the law regarding substance abuse.

Smith last appeared in the NFL in 2015 as a member of the Oakland Raiders. He appeared in nine games with seven starts, making 3.5 sacks. His season was cut short after receiving a one-year suspension from the league for violating the NFL's Policy and Program for Substances of Abuse.

Prior to his arrival in Oakland, Smith's tenure with the 49ers came to an end after he was charged with a hit and run, DUI and vandalism. The substance abuse suspension raised questions as to whether Smith would ever play in the NFL again.

Smith's legal troubles would not end there. He was the subject of a domestic violence investigation in February 2017, then again in March 2018, which led to a police search. In June 2019, Smith was arrested on suspicion of DUI after he was initially stopped on a traffic violation and then arrested.

Smith was a first-team All-Pro selection and Pro Bowler in 2012, his second season in the league. He recorded 33.5 sacks in his first two years, the most in league history for a player in his first two seasons.