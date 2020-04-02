Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly found a home in Tampa Bay, choosing to rent a 30,000-foot mansion built by Derek Jeter, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud.

Brady and his family will live in a home with seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room and billiards room, per Stroud. The house, which was built in 2011, "wraps around a pool with two boat lifts providing access to Tampa Bay."

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million deal with Tampa Bay on March 20. He joins the Buccaneers as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in the NFL, winning six Super Bowls and reaching 14 Pro Bowls in 20 seasons with New England.

"I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the Buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do," Brady wrote in an Instagram post upon signing with Tampa.

The Buccaneers enter 2020 seeking their first playoff appearance since 2007. They have not won a postseason game since 2002.