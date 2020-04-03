Bears general manager Ryan Pace said Chicago has an "open competition," between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles for the starting quarterback spot in 2020.

“We’ve talked to both players,” Pace said on Friday, per the Chicago Sun-Times' Patrick Finley. “The way we view this is, it’s an open competition.”

Chicago traded a fourth-round pick to Jacksonville to acquire Foles on March 18. The Super Bowl LII MVP went 0–4 in just four starts last season, throwing for 736 yards and three touchdowns. Foles was benched for rookie Gardner Minshew on Dec. 1.

Trubisky similarly struggled last season. He logged 15 starts but finished the season with just 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Of the 20 players to complete 300 passes last season, Trubisky finished No. 20 in yards per attempt.

“Mitch is really embracing it,” Bears head coach Matt Nagy said, per Finley. “I don’t care who you are, if you’re a competitor and you care, right away you’re going to be fired up. ...The competitor that Mitch is, the way he was with us was really neat to see, because he embraced it.”

The Bears finished third in the NFC Central in 2019 at 8–8. They have not won a playoff game since 2010.