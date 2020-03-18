The Bears acquired quarterback Nick Foles in a trade with the Jaguars on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jacksonville will reportedly receive the Bears’ compensatory fourth-round pick in the deal.

Foles signed a four-year, $88 million contract with the Jaguars in March 2019, but he made just four starts last season. He broke his clavicle in September, missing nine weeks before returning in November 2019. Rookie Gardner Minshew started for Jacksonville in Foles' absence, then took the starting job at the beginning of December.

Foles is expected to battle Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for the starting job in Chicago. Trubisky threw for 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 starts last season, his third with the Bears. Trubisky was drafted No. 2 overall in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Chicago finished third in the NFC Central at 8–8 last season. The Bears have not won a playoff game since 2010.