When the Chicago Bears do finally get on the practice field, Mitchell Trubisky will be the quarterback taking snaps with the first team.

Bears coach Matt Nagy confirmed this Friday in the first comments made by the coaching staff or general manager Ryan Pace since the trade for quarterback Nick Foles.

"When we walk out on the first day, whenever it is, whether it's OTAs or whether it's training camp, Mitch will be going first in the huddle," Nagy said. "And those guys know that.

"That's not news to them and that's not something they're hearing for the first time."

Nevertheless, it will be what Pace called an "open competition" and both Pace and Nagy insisted neither quarterback has a problem with this.

"I think when we say open competition, this is a open competition, they've both been told that and I think it's the best way to do it," Pace said. "I think the good thing is honesty and transparency with both players as we go through it.

"We want what’s best for the Chicago Bears; it's as simple as that, and that really applies to any position on our team."

For Trubisky it will be a new situation to compete for his job with the Bears because former backup Chase Daniel was never viewed as a potential starter except in an emergency.

For Foles, it's not a new situation because has been a backup much of his career, and his claim to fame as Super Bowl MVP came replacing injured Philadelphia Eagles starter Carson Wentz.

"He's been in this position before and he's handled it great," Nagy said.

Also, Foles does know the Bears offense because he played in a version of it in Kansas City and Philadelphia, but it doesn't mean he'll step right onto the field and immediately succeed at being on even footing with Trubisky in terms of knowing the attack.

"I think the biggest thing with him as a quarterback, he does have some experience in this offense, he's been through some different offenses," Nagy said. "And some people think that these offenses that he's just come from are exactly the same, and that couldn’t be further from the truth.

"There's a learning curve there a little bit. For the most part it's a lot easier for him when he comes into it. Knowledge of the offense at that point helps. This is a kid who's been through a lot of different situations; he's been a Super Bowl MVP, he's been in pressure moments and he understands a lot of the things that we're looking for."

Foles said if it takes a while to learn the offense again, at least he knows the coaches. He worked with Nagy in Kansas City and Philadelphia. He worked with new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and he worked with quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo.

"I would say being able to be with Coach Nagy was huge—that was a huge part of the excitement for this," Foles said. "I'm a huge believer in a strong culture equals a successful organization and I'd say throughout my career, I've experienced that.

"Just being with Doug Pederson and Andy Reid and Matt Nagy, I've seen what cultures can create. It just makes people better, it makes them want to be in the facility and makes it about more than just themselves. That was a huge excitement. And then obviously being with Bill Lazor, John DeFilippo, obviously coaches that I'm familiar with, is great because you're not getting to know everyone. They know me, I know them and we can sort of get a head start on those sorts of things."

