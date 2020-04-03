BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

Matt Nagy: It's an Open Competition for Bears at QB

Gene Chamberlain

When the Chicago Bears do finally get on the practice field, Mitchell Trubisky will be the quarterback taking snaps with the first team.

Bears coach Matt Nagy confirmed this Friday in the first comments made by the coaching staff or general manager Ryan Pace since the trade for quarterback Nick Foles.

"When we walk out on the first day, whenever it is, whether it's OTAs or whether it's training camp, Mitch will be going first in the huddle," Nagy said. "And those guys know that.

"That's not news to them and that's not something they're hearing for the first time."

Nevertheless, it will be what Pace called an "open competition" and both Pace and Nagy insisted neither quarterback has a problem with this.

"I think when we say open competition, this is a open competition, they've both been told that and I think it's the best way to do it," Pace said. "I think the good thing is honesty and transparency with both players as we go through it. 

  "We want what’s best for the Chicago Bears; it's as simple as that, and that really applies to any position on our team."

For Trubisky it will be a new situation to compete for his job with the Bears because former backup Chase Daniel was never viewed as a potential starter except in an emergency.

For Foles, it's not a new situation because  has been a backup much of his career, and his claim to fame as Super Bowl MVP came replacing injured Philadelphia Eagles starter Carson Wentz.

"He's been in this position before and he's handled it great," Nagy said.

Also, Foles does know the Bears offense because he played in a version of it in Kansas City and Philadelphia, but it doesn't mean he'll step right onto the field and immediately succeed at being on even footing with Trubisky in terms of knowing the attack.

"I think the biggest thing with him as a quarterback, he does have some experience in this offense, he's been through some different offenses," Nagy said. "And some people think that these offenses that he's just come from are exactly the same, and that couldn’t be further from the truth.

"There's a learning curve there a little bit. For the most part it's a lot easier for him when he comes into it. Knowledge of the offense at that point helps. This is a kid who's been through a lot of different situations; he's been a Super Bowl MVP, he's been in pressure moments and he understands a lot of the things that we're looking for."

Foles said if it takes a while to learn the offense again, at least he knows the coaches. He worked with Nagy in Kansas City and Philadelphia. He worked with new offensive coordinator Bill Lazor and he worked with quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo.

"I would say being able to be with Coach Nagy was huge—that was a huge part of the excitement for this," Foles said. "I'm a huge believer in a strong culture equals a successful organization and I'd say throughout my career, I've experienced that.

"Just being with Doug Pederson and Andy Reid and Matt Nagy, I've seen what cultures can create. It just makes people better, it makes them want to be in the facility and makes it about more than just themselves. That was a huge excitement. And then obviously being with Bill Lazor, John DeFilippo, obviously coaches that I'm familiar with, is great because you're not getting to know everyone. They know me, I know them and we can sort of get a head start on those sorts of things."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Urlacher's Criticism Shows Lack of Market Knowledge

Bears GM Ryan Pace signed possibly the best pass rusher still on the market, and an all-around defender in Robert Quinn, yet former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher felt he should have went on the cheap after a less productive player.

Gene Chamberlain

by

tedu

Brian Urlacher Says Bears Should Have Passed on Robert Quinn

Former Bears linebacker Brian Urlacher told the Waddle & Silvy Show the Bears could have done better with their money than signing Robert Quinn to replace Leonard Floyd

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Beat Packers Thursday Night on NBC Sports

The Bears had very few big wins in the John Fox three-year coaching era and the Thanksgiving night game in 2015 against the Packers was one of them. NBC Sports Network will rebroadcast that game Thursday night at 8:30

Gene Chamberlain

It might be surprising where you have the best chance of finding the…

Gene Chamberlain

One Position Ryan Pace Avoids for Bears in NFL Draft

The inability of Bears GM Ryan Pace to draft a tackle is one root cause of the problems plaguing the offense at this time, but there are opportunities in Round 2 and later this year to rectify the situation

Gene Chamberlain

Nick Foles Reworked Deal Friendly for Bears and Mitchell Trubisky

Nick Foles' reworked contract costs the Bears only about $8 million under this year's salary cap and keeps Mitchell Trubisky's cost higher for the 2020 season according to an NFL Network report

Gene Chamberlain

Bears' Plan for Handling Offseason Change Could Be Key

With COVID-19 likely to force changes to NFL offseason practice time, if not the start of training camp, success for the Chicago Bears could be determined by their plan for handling change

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Plenty to Choose in NFL Draft for Bears' Running Back Needs

With a need for someone to back up David Montgomery, the Bears could turn to the late rounds of the NFL Draft or even find an undrafted free agent.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Duanecoker

Another person who believes it's better for the NFL to duck it's head…

Gene Chamberlain

How the Bears Can Make Better Use of David Montgomery

Running back David Montgomery showed flashes of brilliance followed by periods when he had no impact and the Chicago Bears need to do more to provide him with opportunity and open spaces in 2020

Gene Chamberlain