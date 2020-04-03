Report: Sammy Watkins, Chiefs Agree to One-Year Deal

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins will re-sign with the Chiefs on a one-year deal, according to Yahoo Sports’ Terez Paylor.

Watkins will earn a base salary of $9 million in 2020, per Paylor. He can earn up to $16 million via incentives.

The Clemson product joined Kansas City in 2018 after three years with the Bills and one year with the Rams. Watkins caught 52 passes for 673 yards last season, finding the end zone three times.

Watkins came through in the clutch for Kansas City as they won Super Bowl LIV over the 49ers in February. He caught five passes for 98 yards, turning in a second straight strong performance after catching seven passes for 114 yards in the AFC Championship.

The Chiefs won their first Super Bowl since January 1970 last season. They enter 2020 looking to become the first back-to-back champions since the Patriots in 2003-04.