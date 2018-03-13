The Kansas City Chiefs intend to sign wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a three-year deal, according to multiple media reports.

The deal is expected to pay Watkins roughly $16 million per season over the life of the contract.

The Chiefs added another deep threat at receiver for second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is expected to take over as the starter after Alex Smith was traded to the Washington Redskins.

The 24–year-old Watkins had 39 catches for 593 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Los Angeles Rams after he was traded by the Buffalo Bills last August.

In four NFL seasons, the former first-round draft pick has 192 catches for 3,052 yards and 25 touchdowns.