Report: Sammy Watkins to Sign 3-Year Deal With Chiefs

Sammy Watkins reportedly headed to Kansas City after Chiefs sign him to a three-year deal.

By Scooby Axson
March 13, 2018

The Kansas City Chiefs intend to sign wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a three-year deal, according to multiple media reports.

The deal is expected to pay Watkins roughly $16 million per season over the life of the contract.

The Chiefs added another deep threat at receiver for second-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is expected to take over as the starter after Alex Smith was traded to the Washington Redskins.

The 24–year-old Watkins had 39 catches for 593 yards and eight touchdowns last season for the Los Angeles Rams after he was traded by the Buffalo Bills last August.

In four NFL seasons, the former first-round draft pick has 192 catches for 3,052 yards and 25 touchdowns.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now