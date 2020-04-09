Tampa Bay Buccaneers GM Jason Licht might have decided to move on from Jameis Winston this offseason in favor of six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady, but that doesn't mean Licht's opinion of Winston has soured.

"We have a lot of respect for Jameis," Licht told reporters in his pre-draft media availability. "Jameis was still part of our plan if things went a different route," Licht said. "We've got a lot of respect for him. I thought he did a lot of great things, and anybody in our office or building would say the same thing. He did some spectacular things for us. I would never say that, personally—and I think I speak on behalf of the organization—that he's a bust. I think he's got a bright future ahead of him."

The Buccaneers selected Winston No. 1 in the 2015 NFL draft and he had spent each of the last five seasons quarterbacking the franchise.

This past season, Winston became the first quarterback in NFL history to throw 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season. He holds a number of the franchise's passing records, however.

Winston remains unsigned after entering free agency this offseason for the first time in his NFL career.

Per ESPN's Jenna Laine, Winston continues to train daily in Tampa, using strength training, field work and pool work, even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, Winston appeared on Fox News to discuss a wide range of topics, from his intimate wedding ceremony to the COVID-19 information hotline he helped start in Florida. The Florida State product also addressed being replaced by Brady in Tampa Bay.

"One thing about Tom Brady, it's understood that he's the GOAT," he said. "And for you to get replaced by Tom Brady in a city you love so much, I guess that's kudos to me."