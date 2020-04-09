Former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow will headline the list of 58 players virtually participating in the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, according to NFL.com's Nick Shook.

Burrow will be joined by Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy. Young is currently projected to be selected No. 2 in the 2020 draft, per Sports Illustrated's Kevin Hanson's latest mock draft.

The NFL began inviting the league's top prospects to the virtual draft on March 30, one week after the live event in Las Vegas was canceled. Players will participate via video chat and social media, and players will receive a "draft package," per the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"The decision reflects our foremost priority – the health and safety of all fans and citizens," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."

The full list of participating players will be announced on NFL Network on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.