NFL Rumors: Lions Discuss Moving Back From No. 3 Pick

Live sports have come to complete halt due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the NFL continues to roll through its offseason with the 2020 NFL Draft just two weeks away. And there is no shortage of drama in the lead-up to the draft.

Joe Burrow is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Bengals, though that pick appears to be the only sure thing. Quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert could be selected in the first five picks, and there may be a slate of trades following the selection of Burrow. There could be virtual chaos on the evening of April 23.

Stay up to date with all the latest NFL news and rumors below:

• The Lions are considering trading back from the No. 3 pick in the draft. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• Joe Burrow and Chase Young will both participate in the NFL's "virtual draft." (Nick Shook, NFL Network)

• South Carolina WR Bryan Edwards is out of a walking boot ahead of the 2020 draft. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Browns signed defensive lineman Adrian Clayborn. (Team announcement)

• Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is "fully healthy" after missing 2019 due to an ankle injury. (Jay Morrison, The Athletic)