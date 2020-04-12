Six-Time Pro Bowl RB LeSean McCoy Says He Wants to Play at Least 'Two More Years'

Eleven-year NFL veteran LeSean McCoy isn't ready to retire just yet. The former Bills, Eagles and Chiefs RB is now a free agent, but he believes he'll find a new franchise ahead of the 2020 season.

"I have a couple teams that I'm looking at," McCoy said Friday in an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio. "I'm just waiting for the right moment. This stuff is tricky right now, because there's no visits. There's no real activities with the teams as much as it used to be. The thing I can control is just making the right choice, going to an offense that fits. I want to go to a team that's a winning franchise that have all the right pieces that's waiting for me.

The 31-year-old added that his body still "feels good" as he looks to play a 12th season.

"I really just want to play two more years," McCoy said. "I talk to Frank [Gore] about this. He always tells me, 'Never put a ceiling on your career. Hey, if you feel good and you do well, do another one year and vice versa. If it doesn't go well, just let your body talk to you.' My body feels fine."

McCoy's 2019 season was his least productive as a professional. He played in just 13 games and accumulated a modest 129 touches for 646 scrimmage yards. In the Chiefs' Super Bowl run, he played just one snap in three games.

The former Pittsburgh Panthers running back has made six Pro Bowls throughout his career, making five straight between 2013 and 2017. He has more than 11,000 career rushing yards and ran for an NFL-high 1,607 yards in 2013.

McCoy was also named to the recently released NFL All-Decade team for the 2010s.