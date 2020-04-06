The NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 52 players and two head coaches for the league's 2010s All-Decade Team.

Tom Brady, Adrian Peterson, Joe Thomas, Marshal Yanda, J.J. Watt, Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Justin Tucker were unanimous selections by the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 48-member selection committee.

Brady, Devin Hester, Shane Lechler and Julius Peppers are the five players who were also members of the 2000s All-Decade Team.

The Patriots lead the All-Decade team with eight players selected. The Chiefs have the second-most with six, including Eric Berry and Tyreek Hill.

Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick were named the two coaches of the All-Decade team.

As noted by NFL.com's Judy Battista, most of the 2010s All-Decade Team is still active heading into the 2020 season.

The full team can be found below:

* denotes unanimous selections

Offensive Players

QB Tom Brady*

QB Aaron Rodgers

RB Frank Gore

RB Marshawn Lynch

RB LeSean McCoy

RB Adrian Peterson*

WR Antonio Brown

WR Larry Fitzgerald

WR Calvin Johnson

WR Julio Jones

FLEX Darren Sproles

TE Rob Gronkowski

TE Travis Kelce

OT Jason Peters

OT Tyron Smith

OT Joe Staley

OT Joe Thomas*

OG Jahri Evans

OG Logan Mankins

OG Zack Martin

OG Marshal Yanda*

C Alex Mack

C Maurkice Pouncey

Defensive Players

DE Calais Campbell

DE Cameron Jordan

DE Julius Peppers

DE J.J. Watt*

DT Geno Atkins

DT Fletcher Cox

DT Aaron Donald*

DT Ndamukong Suh

LB Chandler Jones

LB Luke Kuechly

LB Khalil Mack

LB Von Miller*

LB Bobby Wagner

LB Patrick Willis

CB Patrick Peterson

CB Darrelle Revis

CB Richard Sherman

S Eric Berry

S Earl Thomas

S Eric Weddle

DB Chris Harris Jr.

DB Tyrann Mathieu

Special Teams

P Johnny Hekker

P Shane Lechler

K Stephen Gostkowski

K Justin Tucker*

PR Tyreek Hill

PR Darren Sproles

KR Devin Hester

KR Cordarrelle Patterson

Coaches

Bill Belichick

Pete Carroll