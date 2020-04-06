Tom Brady, J.J. Watt, Aaron Donald Headline NFL 2010s All-Decade Team
The NFL and Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 52 players and two head coaches for the league's 2010s All-Decade Team.
Tom Brady, Adrian Peterson, Joe Thomas, Marshal Yanda, J.J. Watt, Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Justin Tucker were unanimous selections by the Pro Football Hall of Fame's 48-member selection committee.
Brady, Devin Hester, Shane Lechler and Julius Peppers are the five players who were also members of the 2000s All-Decade Team.
The Patriots lead the All-Decade team with eight players selected. The Chiefs have the second-most with six, including Eric Berry and Tyreek Hill.
Pete Carroll and Bill Belichick were named the two coaches of the All-Decade team.
As noted by NFL.com's Judy Battista, most of the 2010s All-Decade Team is still active heading into the 2020 season.
The full team can be found below:
* denotes unanimous selections
Offensive Players
QB Tom Brady*
QB Aaron Rodgers
RB Frank Gore
RB Marshawn Lynch
RB LeSean McCoy
RB Adrian Peterson*
WR Antonio Brown
WR Larry Fitzgerald
WR Calvin Johnson
WR Julio Jones
FLEX Darren Sproles
TE Rob Gronkowski
TE Travis Kelce
OT Jason Peters
OT Tyron Smith
OT Joe Staley
OT Joe Thomas*
OG Jahri Evans
OG Logan Mankins
OG Zack Martin
OG Marshal Yanda*
C Alex Mack
C Maurkice Pouncey
Defensive Players
DE Calais Campbell
DE Cameron Jordan
DE Julius Peppers
DE J.J. Watt*
DT Geno Atkins
DT Fletcher Cox
DT Aaron Donald*
DT Ndamukong Suh
LB Chandler Jones
LB Luke Kuechly
LB Khalil Mack
LB Von Miller*
LB Bobby Wagner
LB Patrick Willis
CB Patrick Peterson
CB Darrelle Revis
CB Richard Sherman
S Eric Berry
S Earl Thomas
S Eric Weddle
DB Chris Harris Jr.
DB Tyrann Mathieu
Special Teams
P Johnny Hekker
P Shane Lechler
K Stephen Gostkowski
K Justin Tucker*
PR Tyreek Hill
PR Darren Sproles
KR Devin Hester
KR Cordarrelle Patterson
Coaches
Bill Belichick
Pete Carroll