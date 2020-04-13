Star running back Christian McCaffrey is staying with the Panthers long term.

McCaffrey confirmed to ESPN's Adam Schefter that he signed an extension with the Panthers. Schefter reports McCaffrey received a four-year deal worth $64 million, making him the highest-paid RB in NFL history.

"I'm so excited to continue my career in Carolina," McCaffrey said. "I want to thank [owner David] Tepper, [general manager] Marty Hurney, and Coach [Matt] Rhule for the opportunity to help lead this great franchise, and to all my teammates for their help along the way. And to Panthers fans, KEEP POUNDING!"

McCaffrey has become a key member of the Panthers' offense in his three seasons with the team. He tallied 2,392 total yards with 19 touchdowns in 16 games last season. The Panthers drafted McCaffrey with the No. 8 pick in 2017.

There's been speculation this offseason over McCaffrey possibly receiving a contract extension. When asked about it in a recent conference call with reporters, Rhule declined to discuss contract details but praised McCaffrey for his talents.

"I think Christian McCaffrey is a centerpiece player that you can build around," Rhule said. "And I think he really builds to the culture that you want to have within the building."

The Panthers went 5–11 during a rocky 2019 season that included quarterback Cam Newton missing most of the campaign with a foot injury. Carolina fired coach Ron Rivera late in the season and hired Rhule this January.