Report: Member of Chargers Organization Tests Positive for COVID-19

One member of the Los Angeles Chargers organization has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Two others, per ESPN, have also shown symptoms associated with the coronavirus. Owner Dean Spanos, general manager Tom Telesco and head coach Anthony Lynn were reportedly not among the group that exhibited symptoms or tested positive.

"Everyone is doing well and is on the road to recovery," team spokesman Josh Rupprecht told ESPN.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic altering much of the sports world, the NFL has largely continued in its operation, going forward with free agency and the NFL draft. The upcoming draft, held April 23-25, will be conducted virtually, however, as NFL facilities remain closed with few exceptions.

Few cases throughout the sport have been officially reported. Saints head coach Sean Payton announced in mid-March that he had tested positive for COVID-19. Former Saints kicker Tom Dempsey also died at age 73 after contracting the virus.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there are more than 1.9 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus worldwide, causing at least 127,000 deaths. There are more than 600,000 confirmed cases in the United States.