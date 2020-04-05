Saints famed kicker Tom Dempsey, who for decades held the record for longest NFL field goal at 63 yards, died on Saturday after contracting the coronavirus, the team announced.

He was 73.

Dempsey had been battling Alzheimer's disease and dementia since 2012. He contracted COVID-19 on March 25, according to NOLA.com's Ramon Antonio Vargas. Dempsey, per NOLA.com, was one of 15 residents at New Orleans' Lambeth House retirement home to die after contracting the disease.

"Our thoughts and prayers are extended to Carlene and the entire Dempsey family on the passing of their dear Tom," Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. "The New Orleans Saints family is deeply saddened and heartbroken at this most difficult time. Tom's life spoke directly to the power of the human spirit and exemplified his resolute determination to not allow setbacks to impede following his dreams and aspirations. He exemplified the same fight and fortitude in recent years as he battled valiantly against illnesses but never wavered and kept his trademark sense of humor. He holds a special place in the hearts and minds of the Saints family."

The team's legendary kicker was born without fingers on his right hand or toes on his right foot. As a result, he wore a small, flat shoe on his kicking foot that is now on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In November 1970, Dempsey made a 63-yard field goal as time expired against the Lions, setting an NFL record for longest field goal in history and giving New Orleans a 19-17 win. His record was not broken until 2013.

Dempsey was signed by the Saints in 1969 after going undrafted. He earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors as a rookie. Dempsey spent the first two seasons with the club before joining the Eagles. He also kicked for the Rams, Houston Oilers and Bills.

For his achievements, Dempsey was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame in 1989.

As of Sunday morning, there are more than 1.1 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, causing at least 65,000 deaths. There are more than 311,000 confirmed cases in the United States, more than double the amount of confirmed cases than any other country.