Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson announced that he will be on the cover of EA Sports' Madden 21 video game.

No official announcement has been made by EA Sports yet.

The selection should come as no surprise since Jackson was unanimously named the NFL's Most Valuable Player in February. He was the first player in history to pass for more than 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in a single season.

"They talked to me. I should be on the cover athlete of 'Madden,'" Jackson said during a virtual press conference with reporters.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was last year's cover star and went on to win Super Bowl LIV and earned Super Bowl MVP honors. Mahomes was injured with a dislocated kneecap in October, which many people quickly blamed on the Madden Curse. Since 2000, the curse was a trend among players who appeared on the cover of Madden and then either got injured or saw a major production drop.

Jackson would be the first Ravens player on the cover since linebacker Ray Lewis was featured in 2005.

No release date has been announced for Madden 21 but it may be expected in August. The last two versions of the game were released in the first week of August.