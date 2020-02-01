Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was named the AP's Most Valuable Player on Saturday night. He was a unanimous selection, receiving every first-place vote for only the second time ever.

Jackson delivered plenty of highlights in his second season while leading the Ravens to a league-best 14–2 record. He threw for 3,127 yards and an NFL-leading 36 touchdowns, which set a Ravens single-season record. Jackson also broke an NFL single-season record for quarterbacks with 1,206 rushing yards.

After his stunning regular-season performance, the Ravens surprisingly fell 28–12 to the Titans in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Jackson joins Patrick Mahomes (2018), Dan Marino (1984) and Walter Payton (1977) as the only players to be named MVP at age 23. Browns running back Jim Brown, who won the honor at 21 and 22, is the only person to receive the award at a younger age.

In January, Jackson was selected for the AP's All-Pro first team and received the NFL MVP award from the Pro Football Writers of America.

