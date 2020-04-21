Tom Brady may need some time adjusting to his new home.

The Buccaneers quarterback was working out at a park in downtown Tampa recently, but he was asked to leave after being spotted by a park employee, according to Tampa mayor Jane Castor. Why did Brady have to end his workout? He was violating the city's park closure amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Our parks are closed down, so a lot of our park staff patrols around to make sure people aren't doing contact sports and things like that," Tampa mayor Jane Castor said in a briefing on Monday. "She saw an individual working out in one of our downtown parks and she went to tell him that it was closed, and it was Tom Brady. ...So there you go. He's been sighted."

Brady's infraction will quickly be forgotten upon his first touchdown pass with the Buccaneers. And while he certainly won't match his six Super Bowls with the Patriots, Brady could be the catalyst for turning around a moribund franchise. Tampa Bay has not reached the playoffs since 2007, and it has not won a playoff game since 2002.