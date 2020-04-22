NFL Rumors: Washington Explores Trading LT Trent Williams

The 2020 NFL Draft is just two days away, and there is no shortage of rumors with Cincinnati on the clock for the No. 1 pick. LSU QB Joe Burrow is widely expected to be the top pick, but chaos could quickly ensue. Teams could trade into the top five to land Tua Tagovailoa or Justin Herbert, and there may be some notable veterans on the move sooner than later.

So what's the chatter with the 2020 draft less than 48 hours away? Catch up on all the last news and rumors below:

• Washington has "talked to multiple teams," about a potential trade of left tackle Trent Williams. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Bengals are not entertaining offers for the No. 1 pick. (Dianna Russini, ESPN)

• The Cardinals may trade down from the No. 8 pick in the 2020 draft. (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)

• The Panthers are open to trading back from the No. 7 pick in the 2020 draft. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Seahawks have not ruled out bringing back defensive end Jadeveon Clowney in 2020. (Seattle general manager John Schneider)