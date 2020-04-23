The Chicago Bears were unable to improve in their second season under Matt Nagy's leadership. Despite a 3-1 start, the Bears went on an early-season four-game losing streak and were unable to recover. They were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 15 and finished the season 8-8.

In 2019, Chicago's draft was highlighted by the third-round selection of running back David Montgomery as the Iowa State product became the team's starter by the end of the season. Montgomery, however, was the team's first draft pick in 2019. Between rounds four through seven, the club draft wide receiver Riley Ridley, cornerback Duke Shelley, running back Kerrith Whyte and cornerback Stephen Denmark.

According to the MMQB's NFC North team needs, the Bears might want to target a dynamic wide receiver to play opposite Allen Robinson, but a number of potential impact cornerbacks and safeties should also be available in the early rounds.

The Bears enter the draft without a first-round pick, but they do have two early second-round selections. A full list of Chicago's picks will be updated below as the draft progresses.