Washington Selects Chase Young No. 2 in 2020 NFL Draft

Washington has selected defensive end Chase Young No. 2 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Young, a former standout at Ohio State, recorded a Buckeyes-record 16.5 sacks in 2019 and led the nation in tackles for loss per game. The 6'5'' Young took home a number of awards last season, including first-team Associated Press All-American honors and the Chuck Bednarik, Ted Hendricks and Bronko Nagurski awards as the top defender or defensive lineman in the country. He was also a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Cincinnati selected quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in Thursday's draft.

Young hails from Maryland and played high school football at DeMatha Catholic High School in Hyattsville, Maryland. DeMatha Catholic is just 15 minutes away from FedEx Field.

"It would definitely be an honor to play at home," Young recently said. "Not a lot of people get the opportunity to play for their hometown football team. God willing, He give me the chance to do it, then—like any team I go to—I'm gonna be the best player I can be."

The former Buckeyes defensive end is widely considered to be the top defensive prospect in the draft. He joins quarterback Dwayne Haskins and wide receiver Terry McLaurin as the third former Ohio State player to be drafted by Washington in the last two years.

Washington finished the 2019 season at 3-13, tied for its fewest wins since 1961. The team got off to an 0-5 start, which led to the firing of head coach Jay Gruden. But the team brought in Ron Rivera, who spent the past nine seasons coaching the Carolina Panthers in attempt to spark a culture change within the struggling franchise.