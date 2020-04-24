Round 1 of the 2020 NFL Draft went off without a hitch on Thursday night, and there was no shortage of drama as teams looked to snag the top prospect on the board. The Bengals selected quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick, while both Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert were drafted in the top 10. And the trade machine began shortly after the first ten picks.

Tampa Bay moved up one spot from No. 14 to No. 13 on Thursday as it snagged offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs to protect Tom Brady. The Patriots went in the other direction, trading the No. 23 pick to the Chargers for a second and third-rounder. Expect there to be plenty of trade activity over the weekend.

So what should we expect to see in Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday? Check out the latest NFL news and rumors below:

• Joe Burrow will compete with Andy Dalton for the Bengals' starting quarterback spot in Week 1. (Ben Baby, ESPN)

• The Jaguars have not received trade offers for defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue. (Mike Garafolo, NFL Network)

• The Dolphins were "fine" with Tua Tagovailoa's medicals during the NFL Combine. (Ian Rapoport, NFL Network)

• The Vikings are a "team to watch," as Washington looks to trade offensive tackle Trent Williams. (John Keim, ESPN)

• Patriots center David Andrews is set to return to the field in 2020 after missing 2019 due to blood clots in his lungs. (Andrews' announcement)