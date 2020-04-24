The Dolphins have selected quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The former Alabama QB entered the 2019 season considered one of the top picks in this year's draft class. In nine games, Tagovailoa tallied 2,840 yards with 33 touchdowns and three interceptions before suffering a season-ending hip dislocation in mid-November. He underwent surgery the following week.

In February, Tagovailoa's three-month CT scan came back clean and showed his hip fracture had healed. He had a medical exam at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis in March and planned to hold his own pro day on April 9. However, the NFL shut down all travel for team employees in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic, forcing clubs to solely communicate with players over the phone or online. The Dolphins reportedly rushed to meet with Tagovailoa the night before the NFL halted team visits with college prospects, but the two sides couldn't make it work.

As the draft approached, Tagovailoa and his representatives maintained that his recovery has gone well and his hip will be fine in the upcoming season. However, many teams considered drafting Tagovailoa as a big gamble since their medical staff could not examine him.

Last season, the Dolphins went 5–11 and finished last in the AFC East. Miami split time between quarterbacks Josh Rosen and veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick, who started for the majority of the season. The team was eliminated from playoff contention in Week 13, marking its third consecutive year failing to reach the postseason.

Everything You Need to Know About the NFL Draft: Sign up for Sports Illustrated’s newsletters and get complete NFL Draft coverage and analysis -- delivered right to your inbox.