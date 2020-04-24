Ranking the Schools With the Most First Round Picks in the 2020 NFL Draft

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and history was made on multiple fronts. The 2020 version was the first-ever "virtual draft," with teams, fans and the commissioner himself participating via video conference; for the first time since 2015, there were no trades in the top 10 of the draft; and the SEC set a new record with 15 first-round selections on the night.

The previous top mark was 12, set by the SEC in 2013 and 2017. The conference's 13th first-round pick in this year's draft came at pick No. 28, when the Tennessee Titans took Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson.

A look at which individual schools had the most players selected unsurprisingly shows several SEC representatives at the top of the list.

Defending national champions LSU led all schools with five first-round picks, headlined by No. 1 overall selection quarterback Joe Burrow to the Cincinnati Bengals. LSU bookended the first round with the Kansas City Chiefs' selection of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Following LSU was Alabama, which had four first-round picks this year. That marks the fourth straight year in which the Tide has had at least three players picked in the first round. This year, Alabama's first player off the board was quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who went No. 5 to the Miami Dolphins.

In all, 18 schools were represented in the first round, with eight having multiple players drafted. Check out the full list below: