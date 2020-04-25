Day two of the 2020 NFL Draft might have provided the best moment of the three-day event.

No, we're not referring to Bill Belichik's dog making a cameo appearance during the second round. We're talking about the Detroit Lions' third-round selection of Notre Dame defensive end Julian Okwara. Okwara getting picked by Detroit means he'll be teammates with his older brother, Romeo Okwara, also a defensive end.

Julian Okwara was a standout at Notre Dame, making 19.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks over the past two seasons. Romeo also played at Notre Dame, though the two missed being teammates by one year, as Romeo's last season came in 2015 while Julian didn't arrive on campus until 2016.

Romeo made 13.5 tackles for loss with nine sacks as a senior in 2015 but went undrafted in 2016. He signed with the New York Giants and played in all 16 games (with four starts) in his rookie season, totaling 25 tackles with one sack. With the Lions last year, Romeo played in 14 games with 28 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

