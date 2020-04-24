We can't quite put our finger on it, but it seems like there's something...different about Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

A lot has changed in New England since the 2019 season came to an end—Tom Brady is now a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, and Rob Gronkowski has joined him. Some Pats fans are preparing for regression, while others probably think the team's winning ways will continue. But even the most open-minded of fans will probably take issue with New England's draft decisions being made by what is surely a very good (but likely under-qualified) dog.

Shortly after the Patriots made their second-round selection of safety Kyle Dugger from Lenoir-Rhyne University with the No. 37 pick, Belichick returned to the picture to give his dog, whose name is Nike, a well-deserved treat.

It's unclear whether Belichick or Nike made the ultimate call to draft Dugger, who won the 2019 Cliff Harris Award as the nation's best defensive player from a small school. SI's Draft Tracker gave the pick a C grade, so perhaps Nike should hone his craft a little longer before pursuing a front office position.