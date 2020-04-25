The Las Vegas Raiders have added one of the draft's most intriguing offensive players by selecting Kentucky dual-threat talent Lynn Bowden with the No. 80 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Bowden played a number of positions in college, but was asked to play the final eight games of his junior season at quarterback. In 2019, he earned the Paul Hornung Award as the nation's most outstanding all-purpose player, as well as first-team Associated Press All-American all-purpose recognition.

Last year, he also rushed for nearly 1,500 yards and 13 touchdowns. Additionally, Bowden led the Wildcats in team receiving after hauling in nearly 350 yards in the air.

Bowden is the latest offensive weapon the Raiders have selected in this year's draft. They added Alabama speedster WR Henry Ruggs III with the No. 12 overall selection.

The Raiders became unexpected playoff contenders in 2019 but fell short of those expectations and finished 7–9.

