Less than one week after being drafted by the Chargers, quarterback Justin Herbert is ready to get to work.

Herbert hasn't competed for a starting role since his freshman season at Oregon, but he's about to go up against veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor for the job.

"Competition's great for everyone. He's going to push me and I'm going to push him," Herbert said in an interview with The MMQB's Albert Breer. "He's had a lot of success and I'm going to do everything I can to learn from him, do whatever I can to help him. At the end of the day, it's all about the team and we're both professionals now. I'm really excited to learn from him."

The Chargers selected Herbert with the No. 6 pick in the NFL draft last Thursday after an impressive senior season at Oregon. He tallied 3,471 yards, 32 touchdowns and six interceptions while leading the Ducks to a Pac-12 title.

Los Angeles parted ways with longtime starting quarterback Philip Rivers at the end of last season after finishing 5-11. Rivers, who had been the team's starter since 2006, signed with the Colts as a free agent this spring. Tyrod is expected to start for the Chargers, at least at the beginning of the season, after he joined the franchise on a two-year deal in 2019.

Taylor told Breer he hasn't yet spoken to Taylor, though he has talked to several other Chargers teammates.

Analysis from Jason B. Hirschorn of ChargerReport: In the time since the Chargers drafted him No. 6 overall, Justin Herbert has expressed a full understanding of the situation that awaits him in Los Angeles. While the team believes he has the tools to play early in his career, the expectation remains that veteran Tyrod Taylor will end up with the starting job in Week 1.

Herbert will have the chance to compete for that job, but during training camp the team will focus on getting him acclimated to the more nuanced offense head coach Anthony Lynn and offensive coordinator Shane Steichen plan to implement this season. Once Herbert gets a handle on the scheme, he probably won't have to wait long before he takes over behind center.