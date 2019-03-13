Quarterback Tyrod Taylor has reportedly agreed to a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Taylor began last season as the Browns starter but suffered a concussion during the team's Week 3 win over the Jets. He went 4-for-14 for 19 yards and was sacked three times for a loss of 22 yards before the injury.

In the first two games of 2018, Taylor completed 52.9% of his passes for 443 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Both of his touchdowns came inside the final two minutes of their previous games and tied the score.

Rookie QB Baker Mayfield replaced Taylor under center for Cleveland after the concussion and went on to secure the starting nod for the remainder of the season. Taylor saw one more snap last season during the Browns Week 9 loss to the Chiefs.

The Browns acquired the eight-season veteran signal caller from the Bills after the 2017 season in exchange for the 65th pick in last year's draft.

Taylor was taken by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Virginia Tech. He spent four seasons in Baltimore before landing in Buffalo.

The Chargers went 12–4 last season under eight-time Pro Bowl QB Philip Rivers. Los Angeles's season ended with a 41–28 loss to the Patriots in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.